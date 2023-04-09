Gregg Popovich has hilariously brutal quote about end of season

It has been a long season for Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, and the coach is not really hiding how eager he is to put it behind him.

The Spurs entered Sunday’s season finale tied for the worst record in the Western Conference at 21-60, and that much losing has not been fun for the longtime coach. Popovich was asked what he was most looking forward to about Sunday’s action, and his blunt answer was that it meant the season would be over in 48 minutes.

Pop, what are you most excited about going into today’s game? “The season will be over after 48 minutes.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 9, 2023

After years of consistent success, the Spurs have fallen on hard times lately. This marks their fourth consecutive losing season, and it is by far the worst record the franchise has posted since Popovich’s first season at the helm in 1996-97.

The lack of success has led to some speculation about whether Popovich will return for another season, though he has hinted previously that will probably happen.