Gregg Popovich has hilariously brutal quote about end of season

April 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Gregg Popovich looking on

Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a long season for Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, and the coach is not really hiding how eager he is to put it behind him.

The Spurs entered Sunday’s season finale tied for the worst record in the Western Conference at 21-60, and that much losing has not been fun for the longtime coach. Popovich was asked what he was most looking forward to about Sunday’s action, and his blunt answer was that it meant the season would be over in 48 minutes.

After years of consistent success, the Spurs have fallen on hard times lately. This marks their fourth consecutive losing season, and it is by far the worst record the franchise has posted since Popovich’s first season at the helm in 1996-97.

The lack of success has led to some speculation about whether Popovich will return for another season, though he has hinted previously that will probably happen.

