Gregg Popovich shared cool moment with Team USA players during medal ceremony

USA Basketball’s gold medal win was a moment of redemption for Gregg Popovich, and he and some of his players shared a cool moment during the medal ceremony.

Despite their important role, coaches themselves do not receive medals at the Olympics. Kevin Durant and Zach LaVine wanted to make sure Popovich’s efforts did not go unnoticed, and they both put their gold medals around his neck during the ceremony.

Coaches don’t receive medals. So Kevin Durant and Zach LaVine just put theirs around Gregg Popovich’s neck. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) August 7, 2021

Pop wearing two goal medals? pic.twitter.com/wneBvPvK42 — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) August 7, 2021

This has been a long time coming for Popovich, who was an assistant for the infamous 2004 team that only managed to win bronze in Athens. Even during the leadup to these Olympics, the coach had his skeptics, with some of them even reportedly in his own camp. The victory had to come as vindication for him.

This iteration of Team USA really enjoyed sticking it to the critics. They can find some kinship with Popovich in that regard.