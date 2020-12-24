Gregg Popovich has some funny takes on social media, rap music

Gregg Popovich is now the oldest head coach in NBA history, and he certainly acts like it at times.

Before Wednesday’s season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, the San Antonio Spurs coach gave some funny takes on both social media and rap music. Popovich said that there was “no shot” of him ever making a Twitter account, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News. Popovich also said of rap music, “If you can’t dance to it, it’s not good.”

For context, Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV said this week that he and his fellow youngsters on the team had been trying to keep Popovich up to date on modern trends. Walker acknowledged though that getting Popovich on Twitter was probably not going to happen and that Popovich had little interest in learning about rappers like Lil Baby.

Lonnie Walker on Pop possibly getting on Twitter…probably not gonna happen. 'He doesn't want to hear peoples BS' But @lonniewalker_4 and the young guys are still trying to keep Pop up to date on the latest Twitter trends and rappers like @lilbaby4PF. #Spurs #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/nPHYiBx1Xh — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) December 22, 2020

Popovich, who will turn 72 next month, is entering his 25th season coaching the Spurs. That means that he has been coaching the team since before Walker and some of his other teammates were even born.

We know that some of Popovich’s coaching contemporaries have since gone on to produce some great content on Twitter. Popovich himself sounds more than happy to sit that one out though.