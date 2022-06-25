Gregg Popovich dropping big hint about his coaching future?

There appears to be a new development in Popovich Watch 2022.

Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reported this week that longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the one calling each of the team’s new draft picks to welcome them aboard. McDonald indicates that this could be a hint that Popovich intends to return for another season.

Popovich, who turns 74 next January, would be entering his 27th season as head coach of the Spurs. The team went just 34-48 (.415) last season but did manage to make the play-in tournament. Popovich also set the record for most wins by a head coach in NBA history, leading to this great moment.

It has generally been expected that Popovich will return for another year in 2022-23. But another notable coach may already be angling for the Spurs job if Popovich retires in 2023.