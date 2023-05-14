Grizzlies take immediate action after latest Ja Morant gun video

The Memphis Grizzlies wasted no time taking disciplinary action against Ja Morant in the wake of his latest off-court misstep.

A new video went viral on Sunday morning that appeared to show Morant waving a gun around while in a car with his friend. Just hours after the clip surfaced, the Grizzlies announced that Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending an investigation. An NBA spokesperson also said the league is looking into the video.

Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities pending NBA review. NBA spokesperson Mike Bass says: “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.” https://t.co/qQZcGNGrA8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 14, 2023

It is possible to upload a video to Instagram live that was pre-recorded, so it is not known if the footage of Morant was actually live or not. That is one thing the NBA will likely move quickly to determine.

Morant was suspended and away from the Grizzlies for eight games back in March after another video of him brandishing a gun went viral. The 23-year-old claimed that weapon did not belong to him but said he took full responsibility for his actions. Morant also vowed to “change this narrative” surrounding him.

The two gun videos are far from the only troubling incidents Morant has been involved in. Some people thought his punishment during the season was light. It seems like a virtual guarantee that the disciplinary action will be much more severe this time.