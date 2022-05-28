Heat become latest team to receive NBA bench fine

The Miami Heat won a pivotal Game 6 in Boston, but they will be a bit lighter in the pocket as a result.

The Heat became the latest victims of the increasingly-common bench decorum fine, the league announced Saturday. Miami was fined $25,000, signaling a first offense.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/EVoTuRpdQ6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 28, 2022

As with other penalties, the league stated Heat players had been guilty of standing away from the team bench and encroaching on the playing area. While the NBA isn’t going to offer specific examples of these offenses, the Dallas Mavericks have been kind enough to give us repeated examples during the playoffs.

The Heat have been fined for other reasons this season without caring too much. They probably won’t be too bothered by this one either.