Hornets’ head coach search down to 2 candidates?

The Charlotte Hornets are one of two NBA teams with a head coach opening, and they appear to be down to two candidates to fill it.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan will meet with both Mike D’Antoni and Kenny Atkinson this week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Hornets are expected to extend an offer to one of them once those meetings are complete.

As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2022

Both D’Antoni and Atkinson have been coaches before. D’Antoni had great success with the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, while Atkinson was formerly coach of the Brooklyn Nets. The Hornets are clearly targeting experience after moving on from James Borrego at the end of the season.

Other reports have indicated that one of the two appears to be the leader in the race for the job. A resolution is apparently coming quite soon.