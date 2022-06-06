 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 6, 2022

Hornets’ head coach search down to 2 candidates?

June 6, 2022
by Grey Papke
Michael Jordan in a suit

Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets are one of two NBA teams with a head coach opening, and they appear to be down to two candidates to fill it.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan will meet with both Mike D’Antoni and Kenny Atkinson this week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Hornets are expected to extend an offer to one of them once those meetings are complete.

Both D’Antoni and Atkinson have been coaches before. D’Antoni had great success with the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, while Atkinson was formerly coach of the Brooklyn Nets. The Hornets are clearly targeting experience after moving on from James Borrego at the end of the season.

Other reports have indicated that one of the two appears to be the leader in the race for the job. A resolution is apparently coming quite soon.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus