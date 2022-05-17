 Skip to main content
Hornets set for second interview with Warriors assistant coach

May 17, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kenny Atkinson in a suit

Oct 27, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson during the game between the Nets and the Grizzlies at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets may be getting closer to finding a new head coach.

Charlotte fired James Borrego last month as their head coach following his fourth season on the job. They are in the middle of their search for a new coach and have a second interview lined up with one candidate.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Hornets are set to interview Kenny Atkinson for a second time.

Atkinson, 54, is in his first season with the Warriors. He spent last season as an assistant coach for the Clippers.

Atkinson has previous experience as a head coach. He is best known for his four-season stint as the Brooklyn Nets’ head coach from 2016-2020. He coached the team before they made their additions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Atkinson also interviewed for the Lakers job.

Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham and Mike D’Antoni are other candidates for the Hornets job.

