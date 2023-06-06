Ja Morant reportedly had lame excuse for second gun video

Ja Morant is facing a lengthy suspension after he flashed a gun on social media twice in less than three months, but apparently the Memphis Grizzlies star told the NBA there was something different about the second incident.

During Monday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club” on Power 105.1 FM in New York, Claudia Jordan said she was told by sources that the gun Morant held up in the Instagram live video that went viral May 14 was fake. The NBA is supposedly aware that it was not a real firearm but is not factoring that in when deciding on disciplinary action.

“My sources say that a relative in the car in the back seat had a toy gun in the car. The gun is not real,” Jordan said she was told. “He was playing around with it and passed it over to Ja and that got caught on the Instagram live. (Morant) had it in his hand.

“The video was sent to (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver and the NBA, allegedly, and the gun looked extremely fake, like it’s obviously a toy gun. But, according to my source, Adam Silver is still gonna go through with the suspension. It’s looking like it could be about 30 games, even though they know it was a toy gun.”

That sounds like a lame excuse, especially since Morant made no mention of that when he issued his latest apology. Silver probably does not care whether the firearm was real or fake, anyway.

Morant received an eight-game suspension when he flashed a gun on social media following a loss back in March. He apologized and said he was committed to rehabbing his image. Morant then went and did the same thing less than three months later. The optics of the situation are horrible regardless of whether the gun was real.

There seems to be a growing consensus that Morant will be suspended for somewhere around 25-30 games. Though, a recent report hinted that the ban could be much longer.

