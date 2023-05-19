 Skip to main content
Ja Morant’s sister announces her college basketball commitment

May 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Ja Morant looks ahead

Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the bad news surrounding her brother right now, Teniya Morant had some exciting news to share this week.

Teniya, the younger sister of embattled Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, announced to social media that she has committed to play college basketball at Mississippi Valley State University next season.

The 18-year-old Teniya is finishing up her senior year at Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn. She plays at the point guard position and has averaged 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season (per MaxPreps).

Here are some of Teniya’s highlights.

Teniya’s brother Ja, the 23-year-old NBA All-Star, is back in hot water after another video surfaced of him flashing a gun (this time potentially coming with greater consequences). But Teniya can look forward to succeeding in her own right at Mississippi Valley State (an HBCU) next season.

