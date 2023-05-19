Ja Morant’s sister announces her college basketball commitment

Despite all the bad news surrounding her brother right now, Teniya Morant had some exciting news to share this week.

Teniya, the younger sister of embattled Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, announced to social media that she has committed to play college basketball at Mississippi Valley State University next season.

The 18-year-old Teniya is finishing up her senior year at Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn. She plays at the point guard position and has averaged 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season (per MaxPreps).

Here are some of Teniya’s highlights.

Ja Morant’s little sister Niya was going off this season! 😤 @niyamorant1 pic.twitter.com/a56FrjVHsU — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 24, 2023

Teniya’s brother Ja, the 23-year-old NBA All-Star, is back in hot water after another video surfaced of him flashing a gun (this time potentially coming with greater consequences). But Teniya can look forward to succeeding in her own right at Mississippi Valley State (an HBCU) next season.