Jalen Brunson takes a shot at Victor Wembanyama during Knicks celebration

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was all class after his team beat the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA Finals on Saturday. He was a bit less guarded when celebrating in the company of his teammates one night later.

Video emerged of Brunson leading a toast at the Knicks’ team party on Sunday. The Finals MVP kept his message simple: “F–k Wemby.”

Be warned that the audio in the clip is very obviously NSFW.

Jalen Brunson at the Knicks team party last night:



“F*ck Wemby”



😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dmUau4h4zH — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) June 15, 2026

Brunson presumably had other things to say that were not caught on video, but either way, there are still some lingering hard feelings toward the Spurs center. That is understandable to a degree, as Wembanyama got away with some plays against Brunson during the Finals. Perhaps most notable was an obvious and dangerous flagrant foul in Game 5 that somehow went uncalled.

That said, in the moments following the Knicks’ title win, Brunson handled himself perfectly. Wembanyama, in contrast, was a bit less conciliatory. One can understand why Brunson would have felt like letting loose in this context, though it might make future matchups between the two teams a little spicier.