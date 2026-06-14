Jalen Rose got roasted for his bizarre post chastising Knicks fans

Jalen Rose did not endear himself to the New York Knicks fan base in the slightest with his message before Game 5.

The Michigan alum took to social media to send a rather odd reminder to Knicks fans ahead of their first chance at a closeout game in the NBA Finals. Rose’s message noted that the Knicks would only “get one” title with a victory on Saturday and “not ten.”

“Dear Knicks fans(and those on the bandwagon), you get ONE Championship if you win not TEN),” Rose posted on X.

“Note, A Champion happens every season in the NBA. Thank you, the rest of us.”

Rose surely has a lot of Knicks fans in his life, and the message may have been his attempt to get them to settle down. But it was quite a puzzling way to phrase such a reminder. Several Knicks supporters responded, with many pointing out that Rose himself never won a ring despite a champion being crowned “every season in the NBA.”

What a weird tweet. Especially from someone who never got one. — Rebecca (@RebeccaChasen) June 13, 2026

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

The Knicks could win one Championship tonight,

And that’d be one more than you.



(Cause you had ZERO.) — Top Notch Jefe (@FilmmakerJeff) June 13, 2026

Dear Jalen Rose, you got ZERO CHAMPIONSHIPS. Note, a champion happens every season in the NBA. Quit acting like you know about winning one. Thank you, Knicks fans. — Gilbert Romero II🎈🚀 (@81Gill81) June 14, 2026

Knicks fans are well aware that their franchise would only get one championship should they finish the job in the NBA Finals. The excitement comes from the fact that the team hasn’t won a championship since 1973 and is on the verge of doing so again for the first time in half a century.

Knicks supporters have endured some rough seasons over the past few decades, and they’re not about to temper their excitement because Rose said so.