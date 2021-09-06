Jamal Crawford appears to take shot at former team Timberwolves

Jamal Crawford played for a lot of different teams over the course of his NBA career, but he does not seem to care very much for one in particular.

The retired former Sixth Man of the Year responded on Sunday to a Yahoo! Sports tweet asking followers to “share an image that feels like a fake jersey swap but isn’t.” The spirit of the tweet was to name players who seemed to be out of place as a member of a given team.

Crawford replied by tweeting of a picture of himself from his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves were one of nine NBA teams that Crawford played for in his career. They were not his final stop though, as he still went on to play for both the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets. Crawford’s time in Minnesota was not particularly brief either. He managed to play a full season of 80 total appearances for the team in 2017-18.

With all that in mind, Crawford’s tweet here definitely comes across as shade towards the Timberwolves. We do know that he was not pleased about the lack of playing time he got in Minnesota.