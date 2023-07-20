James Harden raises eyebrows with cryptic social media message

James Harden continues to send some cryptic signals with his social media activity as he agitates for a move away from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden took to his Instagram story on Thursday to drop another hint about his desire to leave Philadelphia. The 76ers guard posted a message that said he wanted to get “uncomfortable.”

"It's time to get uncomfortable." James Harden's recent IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/F5LQJvtlz9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2023

“Been comfortable for so long. It’s time to get uncomfortable,” Harden wrote.

You can read whatever you want into that, but coupled with his other social media move recently, it appears the guard might be escalating his efforts to force a trade. Recent reports have suggested that Harden’s relationship with the Sixers and president Daryl Morey is irreparable after how the 76ers handled Harden’s contract situation.

The 76ers have yet to really be moved by anything Harden is saying or doing, and appear determined to avoid selling low on him. It remains to be seen if there is anything Harden can do to change that.