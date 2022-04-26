James Harden mocked over ridiculous Game 5 camo outfit

James Harden has not played particularly well in the Philadelphia 76ers’ series against the Toronto Raptors, and he was hoping another one of his infamous zany wardrobe selections might help him on Monday night. It did not.

Harden showed up to Game 5 wearing a ridiculous camo outfit with black boots.

The threads did not bring Harden any luck. He went just 4-for-11 from the field and scored 15 points in Philly’s 103-88 loss. Harden was even worse in Game 4 on Saturday, when he shot 5-for-17.

Believe it or not, the outfit was not quite as ridiculous as the one Harden wore before Game 1.

The 76ers now have a 3-2 series lead over the Raptors, with Game 6 taking place in Toronto on Thursday night.