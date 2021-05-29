James Harden had surprising comment after Nets’ playoff loss

The Brooklyn Nets lost in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night, and James Harden oddly thinks that is a good thing.

Harden spoke with the media following his team’s 125-119 defeat to the Boston Celtics in Game 3. He said it was a good thing to lose because it’s a reminder that they can’t take any game lightly.

James Harden: “As much as we don’t want to lose, this is probably what’s good for us… Game 2 we played so well. It’s a reminder that things aren’t going to be so easy.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 29, 2021

The Nets won the first two games of the series handily. They took Game 2 with ease 130-108. They may have felt like the Celtics weren’t going to pose much of a challenge, so Game 3 was a reminder about how they can’t take games off.

Of course, Jayson Tatum isn’t always going to score 50 points in a game. But the Nets know they cannot just show up and expect to win every contest.