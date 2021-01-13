James Harden traded to Nets from Rockets in blockbuster deal

James Harden has finally forced his way out of Houston, and the former MVP is heading to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets have agreed to a deal with the Nets that will send Harden to Brooklyn. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are also involved in the trade. Here are the details:

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Houston had reportedly been seeking a package of first-round picks in addition to a young franchise cornerstone. While they did not land an All-Star, they did receive a massive haul of first-round picks and a solid player in Caris LeVert. They then flipped LeVert to the Indiana Pacers for Victor Oladipo.

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided a full breakdown of what each team received in the blockbuster.

Sources: Full current trade: Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27) Nets: James Harden Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Obviously, that is a nice haul for the Rockets. Harden made it clear with his comments on Tuesday night that he was done in Houston, and the team ended up trading him for a handful of first-round picks and Oladipo. You can’t get a much better return than that for a disgruntled superstar.

The Nets are hoping to contend for a title with Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but Irving has been away from the team for personal reasons. No one seems to know if or when he will return.