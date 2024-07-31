 Skip to main content
Jarrett Allen quiets trade rumors with new Cavaliers contract

July 31, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jarrett Allen shooting

Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) attempts a three-point basket in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Allen had been the subject of trade rumors for part of the offseason, but those were firmly put to rest on Wednesday.

Allen agreed to a new three-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The $91 million max deal will guarantee Allen $131 million over the next five years.

At least at the beginning of the offseason, there had been some uncertainty regarding Allen’s future with the Cavaliers. He missed much of the team’s playoff run with a rib injury, and some of his teammates even questioned whether he could have tried harder to play through the pain. Allen was even mentioned as a trade candidate, though it later came out that star guard Donovan Mitchell was an advocate of Allen’s.

Allen’s status is now a settled issue, at least in the short-term. He averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season and finished tenth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, so it makes sense that the Cavs would prefer to build around him.

