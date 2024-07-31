Jarrett Allen quiets trade rumors with new Cavaliers contract

Jarrett Allen had been the subject of trade rumors for part of the offseason, but those were firmly put to rest on Wednesday.

Allen agreed to a new three-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The $91 million max deal will guarantee Allen $131 million over the next five years.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has agreed on a three-year, $91 million maximum extension that’ll now guarantee him $131 million over the next five years, his agent Derrick Powell tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vmOcgrKsmP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2024

At least at the beginning of the offseason, there had been some uncertainty regarding Allen’s future with the Cavaliers. He missed much of the team’s playoff run with a rib injury, and some of his teammates even questioned whether he could have tried harder to play through the pain. Allen was even mentioned as a trade candidate, though it later came out that star guard Donovan Mitchell was an advocate of Allen’s.

Allen’s status is now a settled issue, at least in the short-term. He averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season and finished tenth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, so it makes sense that the Cavs would prefer to build around him.