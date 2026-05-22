Former NBA star gets into altercation with fan at Florida softball game

A former NBA All-Star was briefly in hot water after an altercation with a fan at an NCAA Softball Super Regional on Friday.

Former NBA point guard Jason Williams got into it with a Gators fan during Friday’s game, according to Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun. Initially, Williams was escorted from the game at Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., but was ultimately allowed back in while the fan was removed.

Williams was attending the game to watch his daughter Mia, who stars for the Texas Tech softball team. Williams alleged that his other daughter was struck by a handheld fan while the family was celebrating Mia getting a hit. Mia started her college career at Florida, her father’s alma mater, before transferring to Texas Tech for this season.

Ultimately, the Florida fan was the only one ejected over the situation.

Jason Williams is fondly remembered by many NBA fans for his impressive passing ability, which he apparently still possesses. He has maintained a low profile since retiring from the league in 2011, though he recently joined Barstool Sports’ “Hoopin’ N Hollerin'” podcast.

Mia Williams wound up breaking an 8-8 tie in the seventh with a home run, and the Red Raiders won 10-8.