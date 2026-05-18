Jaylen Brown has profane message for Stephen A. Smith

Jaylen Brown had zero love lost for Stephen A. Smith on the former’s latest live stream.

The Boston Celtics star called out Smith on Sunday for being a clickbait artist rather than a real journalist. Brown went live on Twitch and challenged Smith to “get off” ESPN entirely.

“F–k Stephen A. … My offer still stands,” Brown said to his viewers, in a message he was extending to Smith.

“You want me to be quiet and stop streaming? Well, I want you to be quiet and get off these networks, because you’re not using your platform to do real journalism. You’re using your platform to use clickbait.”

The message from Brown was the latest chapter in what has been a public feud with Smith over the last few weeks. The online beef stemmed from the ESPN personality criticizing the Celtics forward for his comments one day after Boston lost Game 7 of its first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the post-Game 7 stream, Brown claimed the 2025-26 campaign was his “favorite year of my basketball career.” Smith slammed Brown for making such a statement not long after blowing a 3-1 lead to an underdog Sixers squad.

While Brown probably won’t be listening to Smith anytime soon, the Celtics swingman has gotten into a lot of trouble for various comments he’s made on live streams throughout the year. But for a vocal personality like Brown, the heat may be worth it if it means getting to speak his mind.