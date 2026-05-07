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Stephen A. Smith responds to Jaylen Brown’s retirement comment

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Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and TY personality Stephen A. Smith have been going back and forth on social media lately.

It began with Smith saying Brown needs to “be quiet,” and Brown responded.

“I’ll “be quiet” / stop streaming if you “be quiet” and retire let’s give the people what they want,” Brown wrote on X.

Then, Smith responded with a lengthy post on X, saying it’s not about him, but rather it is all about Brown.

All of this comes on the heels of former NBA star Tracy McGrady saying that Brown is frustrated with the Celtics following their first-round upset loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“His frustration lies deeply within the organization and other things that we don’t really have the details to,” said McGrady of Brown. “There’s just been a lot of stuff that I’ve been hearing, just going on with the Boston organization with JB.

Brown also said this was his “favorite” season despite blowing a 3-1 deficit to Philadelphia, but those comments didn’t sit well with Smith, although Brown explained it was because of the challenges the team faced.

Let’s see who responds next.

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