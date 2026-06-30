Jaylen Brown’s social media activity fuels even more trade speculation

Jaylen Brown is no longer being subtle with how unhappy he is in Boston.

The Boston Celtics star has been at the center of trade talks since the offseason began — noise that was amplified in his inclusion in trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo . Several reports have indicated that Brown seems ready to move on from the team that drafted him.

The 5-time All-Star’s social media activity lends to that idea as well. Last week, Brown posted a video of himself explaining the concept of panopticism. Brown liked one of the comments on the post, which called for the Celtics to “do right” by Jaylen and trade him to city that would appreciate him more.

“Man as a person who can’t stand the Celtics I hope they do right by him by trading him to a city who [sic] respects him,” the comment read.

Jaylen Brown liked a comment on Instagram saying the Celtics should trade him to a city that respects him. 👀



(h/t @JaysGotNext ) pic.twitter.com/5a99EuHf77 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 30, 2026

The liked comment quickly became a trending topic on social media, but Brown has yet to undo it as of writing.

The Celtics star has been vocal about his frustration of late. He recently went on a tirade about an “analytics guy” who claimed Brown was the “seventh-best player on a team.”

Boston head honcho Brad Stevens has reportedly placed a sky-high price tag on Brown in the trade market. But with Brown clearly fed up with the Celtics, one has to wonder whether that price goes down as 2026-27 season draws closer.

The NBA has already seen several All-Stars get traded less than a month into the offseason, with Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball , and Ja Morant all switching teams. Brown could very well be next.