Jaylen Brown’s X page gets hacked with hilarious message

Jaylen Brown apparently has a password to change.

The Boston Celtics star Brown felt victim Tuesday to a hacker who got into his official account on X. The hacker posted a flood of messages to Brown’s page (and his more than 750,000 followers). Most of them were vulgar or otherwise nonsensical messages as well as apparent cryptocurrency plugs.

But one funny post from the hacker in particular went viral. The post read, “f–k tatum” (profanity edited by LBS). That was an obvious reference to Brown’s star teammate on the Celtics, Jayson Tatum.

You can see a screenshot of the since-deleted post here.

Much has been made of the relationship between Brown and Tatum, who have been teammates in Boston since 2017. As recently as a couple of years ago, prominent basketball figures were calling for the duo to be broken up since they had yet to win anything. But with the Celtics finally winning the NBA title this year, pundits are still pitting Brown and Tatum against each other, especially since it was Brown who earned both ECF MVP and Finals MVP honors.

What we know for certain though is that Brown needs to get ahold of his X account again and pronto. The three-time All-Star issued a strong warning to the rest of the NBA several days ago, but he probably should have been giving that warning to cybercriminals instead.