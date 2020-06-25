pixel 1
Friday, June 26, 2020

Jayson Tatum naming new puppy ‘Bean’ after Kobe Bryant

June 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum trained with Kobe Bryant and considered him a mentor, and now he is paying tribute to the late former Los Angeles Laker with a pet.

According to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, Tatum is getting a French bulldog puppy and naming him “Bean.”

Bean was Kobe’s middle name and originated from his father Joe’s “Jellybean” nickname.

Tatum worked extensively with Kobe in 2018. There was some talk of Bryant having a negative influence on Tatum’s game after Tatum had a disappointing season last year, but the emerging forward bounced back with an excellent 2019-2020 season until the suspension.

Tatum, 22, is in his third season with the Celtics and made his first All-Star team this year.

