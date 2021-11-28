Jayson Tatum takes to social media with complaint about officiating

Jayson Tatum is getting an early start on The Airing of Grievances this year.

The Boston Celtics forward took to Snapchat on Saturday with a complaint about the way he is officiated. He posted a picture of a play against the San Antonio Spurs where he was seemingly obviously fouled and wrote in the caption, “Lol what you think happened on this.”

Jayson Tatum has something to say about the officiating on his Snapchat 👀 pic.twitter.com/wgV4AdcmpS — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) November 27, 2021

The Celtics lost to the Spurs on Friday by the final of 96-88 to fall to 10-10 on the year. Tatum shot five free throws on the evening, which is right around his season average of 5.6 attempts per contest.

The 23-year-old Tatum made a change to his game this season that should be resulting in more trips to the line. But he is averaging only 0.3 more foul shots per game than last season and now seems to be getting frustrated that the referees are not seeing things his way.

