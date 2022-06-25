Infamous ex-NBA coach could land with Jazz?

The Utah Jazz are leaving no stone unturned this offseason.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported that former NBA head coach David Fizdale is interviewing for a front office position with the Jazz.

Fizdale, who spent last year as an assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers, has become infamous for his losing ways. He previously served as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies (going 50-51 overall before being fired) and then as head coach of the New York Knicks (going 21-83 overall before being fired). Fizdale then joined the Lakers last season in time for their disastrous 33-49 campaign (including a 1-5 record in games that Fizdale coached when Frank Vogel was in health and safety protocols).

Granted, Fizdale has history with several current Jazz figures. He coached guard Mike Conley in Utah as well as center Hassan Whiteside (and even Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade) as an assistant with the Miami Heat.

It is worth noting here that Fizdale is reportedly being considered for a front office gig, not Utah’s head coaching vacancy. That job could potentially end up going to this well-known coach.