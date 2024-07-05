Jazz open to unusual move with Lauri Markkanen?

The Utah Jazz keep being linked to a Lauri Markkanen trade, but there is not a lot of certainty regarding whether or not the team will even trade him. If they do, however, they could take an unorthodox route toward doing it.

In Marc Stein’s latest newsletter, he writes that the Jazz may struggle to move Markkanen at the moment because he has just one year remaining on his contract. Markkanen becomes extension-eligible on August 6, but conventional wisdom would dictate that the Jazz would likely keep Markkanen long-term if they signed him to an extension.

That may not be true. At least one interested team suggested to Stein that they still believe Markkanen would be traded even if he signs an extension.

Notably, this could only happen if Markkanen signs an extension on the first day he becomes eligible. Per Stein, the Jazz would then have one day to trade him — Feb. 6, the trade deadline next year — under those circumstances.

This is a good note from @TheSteinLine on the Lauri Markkanen extension timing impacting his availability to trade later on in the year. (Aug. 6 is the first day he can sign an extension with the Jazz) pic.twitter.com/XwQum67kOV — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) July 5, 2024

That scenario seems quite complex, and it might make more sense to have some certainty over whether Markkanen might simply accept a contract extension with whatever team he might be traded to. Several have been linked in recent days, though one might be more aggressive than others.

Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range.