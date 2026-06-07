Jeremy Lin makes 1 request clear before agreeing to go on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast

Jeremy Lin wants to patch things up with Carmelo Anthony in private before making things public.

The Taiwanese-American guard recently spoke to the New York Post about Carmelo Anthony inviting him to “clear the air” on the latter’s podcast. Lin explained that he wasn’t opposed to the idea and that their “teams are in contact” about making it happen, but he wanted a conversation behind closed doors first.

“My desire is still kind of the same: I would love to have a private conversation before having a public recorded conversation,” Lin said.

“That’s my goal right now — to be able to have that private conversation. Would love to, of course, go on the podcast and talk about those things. And talk about certain things publicly afterward.”

Rumors have swirled ever since the height of “Linsanity” that Anthony and Lin did not get along during their time together in New York. Some believe to this day that Melo helped push the Harvard alum off the team because he refused to share the spotlight.

Based on Lin’s comments above, it’s evident that the two still have some unresolved issues dating back to that magical time for Knicks fans in 2012. A conversation about the matter would feel a lot different if it happened with a camera on them rather than in an intimate setting.

With Lin set to return to Madison Square Garden next week for the NBA Finals, there’s no better time to squash any longstanding beef.