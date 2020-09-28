Jimmy Butler has great response to facing LeBron James in NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler is the star player on a Miami Heat team set to face LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Facing a team with LeBron on it is not easy, and Butler knows that.

The Heat forward was asked after clinching the Eastern Conference what he thought about taking on James.

“It’s been like this for a very long time: If you want to win, you’ll have to go through a LeBron James-led team. That’s what it normally comes down to … you’re going to get the same test over and over until you pass it. And that test is LeBron James,” Butler said.

Butler is the kind of player who is fearless and not one to be intimidated. He has been working hard to get a test like this. The problem is you don’t have to just face James; you have to face Anthony Davis, who’s been great, and Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and more.

Taking down the Lakers won’t be an easy task for Miami. But if there is anything the Heat have shown us, it’s that they should not be underestimated.