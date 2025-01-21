Reporter offers big update in Jimmy Butler saga

Jimmy Butler is committed to forcing a trade from the Miami Heat, and the star forward could be inching closer to getting his wish.

Butler returned to the Heat on Friday night after serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. While he has reportedly been cooperating since he was reinstated, Butler has given no indication that he is willing to rescind his trade request.

During Tuesday’s episode of “NBA Today” on ESPN, Shams Charania said Butler has reiterated numerous times that the 35-year-old wants out of Miami. The reporter added that the Heat have had “productive conversations” with rival teams about potential Butler trades.

“Jimmy Butler has tripled down on his trade request. Earlier this month, he did it to Pat Riley’s face. Then last week, he did it to Micky Arison, the team owner, and the CEO, Nick Arison,” Charania said. “I’m told the Heat have had some productive conversations on a potential Butler trade this week.

“This is a big number to move — $49 million on his contract this year, $52 million player option for the offseason. So, whatever deal ends up happening, is it gonna be just a two-team trade, three-team trade, four-team trade? Really, everything is a possibility. But in the meantime, Jimmy Butler is clocking in. He’s playing basketball. The easiest way to put this is everyone in that building knows exactly what’s up.”

“Jimmy Butler has tripled down on his trade request. I'm told the Heat have had some productive conversations on a potential Butler trade this week” – @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/oAIOhUeSVn — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 21, 2025

The Heat publicly stated last month that they were not going to trade Butler. The six-time All-Star’s persistence has paid off, however, and Miami is now actively exploring potential deals.

There was talk over the weekend of a dark horse team entering the Butler sweepstakes. Butler has also been attempting to control his own future by discouraging certain teams from trying to acquire him.