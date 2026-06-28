Jimmy Butler had 1-word response about potential return to Heat

There is no reason to think Jimmy Butler is going to be on the move anytime soon, but he can pretty firmly rule out one team.

Butler was back in Miami on Saturday night to attend the FIFA World Cup game between Colombia and Portugal, and was a popular attraction as he approached Hard Rock Stadium. One fan even asked Butler if he was going to return to the Heat to play with new acquisition Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Butler shot that down immediately.

“Nah,” Butler said.

A fan asked Jimmy Butler if he's returning to Miami with Giannis…



Jimmy's response: "Nah." 💀 pic.twitter.com/XsO10h58EF — Bones🇺🇸🇵🇹🇫🇷 (@Boness305) June 28, 2026

Butler is entering the last season of his contract with the Golden State Warriors , so speculation about his long-term future is fair game. Even if the Heat could afford Butler, however, they would appear to be a longshot for a return. He had a significant falling out with Pat Riley when he was dealt from Miami, and those hard feelings still linger.

There had actually been speculation that Butler could have been part of a trade for Antetokounmpo had Golden State gotten involved. That obviously will not be happening now, with the 36-year-old set to play out the year with the Warriors after recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last year.