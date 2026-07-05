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Marcellus Wiley arrested on troubling charge

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Marcellus Wiley on a red carpet
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marcellus Wiley on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL defensive end and current analyst Marcellus Wiley was arrested over the weekend on a troubling charge.

Wiley was taken into custody in Orange County, Fla. on a charge of domestic battery, according to TMZ Sports. The 51-year-old is being held without bond, but no further details were available on the nature of the incident.

TMZ did, however, obtain Wiley’s mugshot.

Wiley spent ten years in the NFL, primarily with the Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers. His best season came in 2001, when he collected 13 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl and received All-Pro honors.

In retirement, Wiley was a longtime on-air personality for ESPN and later FS1. He left FS1 in 2022 and has since hosted his own independent podcast and sounded off on goings-on inside the networks he left.

Wiley had already been facing multiple sexual assault allegations, including one from a former ESPN production assistant. He has denied those allegations.

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