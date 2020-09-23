JJ Redick looking to play several more seasons

Even if JJ Redick is 36, he still thinks he has a lot left in the rank.

Speaking this week with Mark Medina of USA TODAY Sports, the veteran sharpshooter spoke on his ambitions for continuing his playing career.

“I realized this year I want to keep playing as long as possible,” said Redick. “My goal is to play four more years. Year 18. That’s my goal. I’ll play to 39. Then my offseason, I’ll turn 40 and then I can walk away at that point. That’s my goal. We’ll see. The body has to hold up. But we’ll see.”

While Redick just missed the playoffs for the first time in his NBA career, he had a strong season nonetheless with the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick put up 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 45.3 percent three-point shooting, the second-highest mark of his career. He is under contract with New Orleans for $13 million in the 2020-21 season.

Multiple veteran marksmen such as Kyle Korver and Jamal Crawford are still playing at or near 40 years of age. Redick certainly seems like the type who could do so as well, especially with how young he looked in the bubble.