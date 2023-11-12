 Skip to main content
Joe Mazzulla called out by Raptors players for disrespectful move at end of game

November 12, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joe Mazzulla on the sideline

Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Mazzulla apparently violated an unwritten rulla over the weekend.

The Boston Celtics blew out the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, winning comfortably by the final of 117-94. But the Celtics coach Mazzulla sparked controversy at the end of the game by deciding to challenge a call with less than four minutes left (at which point Boston was up 27 and had already pulled their starters long beforehand).

Multiple Raptors players expressed anger with Mazzulla’s challenge after the contest. Raptors guard Dennis Schroder called it an act of “disrespect.”

Toronto teammate Jakob Poeltl echoed that sentiment, saying Mazzulla’s challenge was “unnecessary.”

For his part, Mazzulla offered an explanation for the challenge. He said he had a responsibility to empower his players and let them know that he was coaching them.

Mazzulla is right that he needs to let his reserves know that he is fighting for them just as intensely as he would for his starters. It is also a good lead-by-example moment so that the reserves continue to play hard even in garbage time (in case Mazzulla needs them at a more crucial moment later on in the season). Additionally, the referees have to stay on their toes and can’t just blatantly miss calls just because the game has already been decided.

Nevertheless, the Raptors players felt that Mazzulla’s symbolic challenge added insult to their injury during Saturday’s game. It probably didn’t help either that Mazzulla specifically has a bit of prior history with their team.

