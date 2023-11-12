Joe Mazzulla called out by Raptors players for disrespectful move at end of game

Joe Mazzulla apparently violated an unwritten rulla over the weekend.

The Boston Celtics blew out the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, winning comfortably by the final of 117-94. But the Celtics coach Mazzulla sparked controversy at the end of the game by deciding to challenge a call with less than four minutes left (at which point Boston was up 27 and had already pulled their starters long beforehand).

Multiple Raptors players expressed anger with Mazzulla’s challenge after the contest. Raptors guard Dennis Schroder called it an act of “disrespect.”

Dennis Schroder had an issue with the #Celtics challenge up 27 with 3:39 left. "Up 30 you're not supposed to challenge nothing," he told the Globe. "You won, it's three minutes left. You shouldn't disrespect us like that." #Raptors — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 12, 2023

Toronto teammate Jakob Poeltl echoed that sentiment, saying Mazzulla’s challenge was “unnecessary.”

"I don't care. It's unnecessary, I wouldn't do it, but I don't care." Jakob Poeltl gives his thoughts on Joe Mazzulla using a challenge up 27 points with 3:39 remaining. pic.twitter.com/UAaMCo7zGN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 12, 2023

For his part, Mazzulla offered an explanation for the challenge. He said he had a responsibility to empower his players and let them know that he was coaching them.

Joe Mazzulla says the #Raptors bench thought it was disrespectful to challenge late in Boston's blowout "I think it's my responsibility to my players first and it was a clear opportunity for me to empower the players, let them know that I'm coaching you." 📺FULL #Celtics… pic.twitter.com/ftw81c41jr — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) November 12, 2023

Mazzulla is right that he needs to let his reserves know that he is fighting for them just as intensely as he would for his starters. It is also a good lead-by-example moment so that the reserves continue to play hard even in garbage time (in case Mazzulla needs them at a more crucial moment later on in the season). Additionally, the referees have to stay on their toes and can’t just blatantly miss calls just because the game has already been decided.

Nevertheless, the Raptors players felt that Mazzulla’s symbolic challenge added insult to their injury during Saturday’s game. It probably didn’t help either that Mazzulla specifically has a bit of prior history with their team.