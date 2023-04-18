Joel Embiid jabs Nets coach after Game 2

Joel Embiid took a jab at the Brooklyn Nets after his Philadelphia 76ers’ 96-84 win in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Monday night.

Embiid had 20 points, 19 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks in his team’s victory at home to put the Sixers up 2-0 in the series. After the game, Embiid spoke with the media and was his usual cheeky self. One thing he made note of was how the Nets complained about calls after Saturday’s Game 1.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn complained about the lack of traveling and 3-second violations he felt Embiid committed in Game 1.

Embiid returned fire on Monday. He zinged the Nets for begging for calls after Game 1 and calling out referees.

“I saw after the game last time, they kinda took the Nick Nurse route of begging for free throws and calling out the referees. And they did come out and they got a lot of calls, which I guess is good for them,” Embiid said.

The Nets got some calls and attempted 17 free throws to Philly’s 16 despite the game being at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid was in top form in his postgame press conference. He also zinged the Memphis Grizzlies’ scorekeeper over the three blocks he was credited for in the game.

That was an allusion to the rumor that the Grizzlies’ scorekeeper was juicing the blocks stats for Jaren Jackson Jr., who on Monday was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The series heads to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Thursday.