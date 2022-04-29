Joel Embiid has words for Raptors staffer Jamaal Magloire

Joel Embiid drew some attention online Thursday for dropping some profanity during his Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid made a layup under the basket to tie Game 6 of their first-round series at 46 in the second quarter. The Sixers big man was upset about not getting a foul call on the play.

He was seen yelling “shut the f— up. F— you!” towards the sideline after the play.

Raptors reporter Doug Smith said on Twitter that Embiid was trading words with Jamaal Magloire, a Raptors staffer.

Tie game, 6:15 'til half, Emiid's pleading for calls, Doc's at halfcourt chewing out Bill Kennedy, Embiid's jawing with Jamaal Magloire Playoff magic, baby. Playoff magic — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) April 28, 2022

It’s unclear whether Embiid’s profanity in that particular video clip was for Magloire or someone else. But Embiid did have some words for Magloire.

Magloire, 43, played 12 seasons in the NBA, concluding his career with Toronto. He has worked with the Raptors ever since.