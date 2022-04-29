 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 28, 2022

Joel Embiid has words for Raptors staffer Jamaal Magloire

April 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Joel Embiid in a Sixers jersey

Jan 6, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid drew some attention online Thursday for dropping some profanity during his Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid made a layup under the basket to tie Game 6 of their first-round series at 46 in the second quarter. The Sixers big man was upset about not getting a foul call on the play.

He was seen yelling “shut the f— up. F— you!” towards the sideline after the play.

Raptors reporter Doug Smith said on Twitter that Embiid was trading words with Jamaal Magloire, a Raptors staffer.

It’s unclear whether Embiid’s profanity in that particular video clip was for Magloire or someone else. But Embiid did have some words for Magloire.

Magloire, 43, played 12 seasons in the NBA, concluding his career with Toronto. He has worked with the Raptors ever since.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus