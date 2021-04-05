Joel Embiid thought his season was over after knee injury

Joel Embiid is now back on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he feels very fortunate about that much.

The Sixers star told reporters after he made his return to the lineup this weekend that he thought his season was over when he hurt his left knee. Embiid was injured March 12 on an awkward landing against the Wizards.

“When I got hurt and was laying on the floor in Washington, honestly I thought I was done,” said Embiid, per Justin Grasso of SI. “I thought my season was done. The pain, how bad it was hurting. I just knew that it was something worse than what we saw after.

“I was just crying and asking myself, ‘Why me? Why does it always happen to me?’ You know, when everything seems to be going well with the team and myself, something always has to happen.” Embiid continued. “I’m glad it wasn’t anything bad, and I’m able to get back on the court and help the team go on a championship run.”

The four-time All-Star Embiid managed to escape with just a bone bruise. He still missed a total of ten games with the injury. But it obviously could have been much worse, especially for a player like Embiid, a seven-footer who has a long history of foot and leg troubles.

Regardless, Embiid is back on the floor now, ready to bolster his case for NBA MVP and occupy more real estate inside the heads of his opponents.