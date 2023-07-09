 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 9, 2023

Report: 2 notable teams attend John Wall showcase

July 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
John Wall looking on

Nov 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) walks on the court after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall is still hoping to re-establish himself in the NBA, and at least two teams showed enough interest to check out his showcase on Sunday.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, multiple teams attended Wall’s private workout on Sunday. Among those who sent representatives were the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Celtics and Blazers both have interesting reasons to be interested in Wall. Boston just traded Marcus Smart and may still move Malcolm Brogdon, which would leave them in need of guard depth. The Blazers are, of course, dealing with Damian Lillard’s trade request, and such a move would completely reshape their roster. Wall might be the sort of player that can provide some veteran stability on what might end up being a young team.

Wall has not been fully healthy for years, and played 34 games for the Los Angeles Clippers in a limited role last season. He averaged 11.4 points per game in 22.2 minutes per game for them.

Article Tags

Boston CelticsJohn WallPortland Trail Blazers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus