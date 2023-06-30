Report: Clippers still have interest in Sixth Man of the Year

The Los Angeles Clippers recently backed out of a trade to acquire the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year due to a health concern, but they have reportedly circled back on the talks.

The Clippers were close to being part of a three-team trade last week that sent Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics. L.A. backed out over an injury issue, and the Memphis Grizzlies became part of the deal instead. Brogdon remained in Boston and Marcus Smart was sent to Memphis.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that the Clippers have “re-engaged Boston” about a potential trade for Brogdon. That was before James Harden opted into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and demanded a trade.

Harden now appears to be Plan A for the Clippers. However, it is noteworthy that they still have interest in Brogdon after the troubling information ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared about Brogdon’s health.

Brogdon suffered a right forearm injury in the Eastern Conference Finals. He said after the Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat that he had been playing through a partially torn tendon and was considering surgery.

If the Clippers are confident Brogdon will be healthy by the start of the season or not long after, they could still try to make a play for him. For now, Harden seems to be hoping L.A. will find a way to acquire him.