John Wall shoots down speculation about possible return this season

While the Washington Wizards will be a part of the NBA’s 22-team restart in Orlando, they still will not have the services of star point guard John Wall.

Appearing Thursday on “The Kevin Sheehan Show,” Wall stamped out the speculation about him returning at any point this season.

“No. I won’t play at all. I’ll wait until next season,” said the five-time All-Star, per Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. “That decision has already been made. So, no, I’m not [playing].

“Me not playing all season, I’m trying to get into a rhythm of practicing,” Wall continued. “And the last two or three months, I haven’t been around the guys, I haven’t worked out with the guys, we haven’t got any chemistry or anything like that. So, that’s a big factor. So, no, I won’t play at all. I’ll let those guys continue to work and keep getting better, and then I just can’t wait to get out there with those guys next season.”

Wall, who has been out since Dec. 2018 after undergoing heel surgery, then tearing his Achilles tendon, was the subject of reports this week suggesting that opposing teams were planning as if he might return in Orlando. The 29-year-old also added to some of the speculation himself with a recent declaration of confidence about his health.

Wall raises a good point though about the difficulty of jumping right into the mix without having developed any chemistry with his teammates, many of whom are in their first season with the Wizards. Thus, it seems better for all parties involved that Wall stay sidelined until the 2020-21 campaign.