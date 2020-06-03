Report: Some teams planning for John Wall to return when season resumes

With the Washington Wizards getting an invite to the NBA’s restart in Orlando, some opposing teams are already game-planning ahead for them.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Wednesday that some Eastern Conference teams are planning as if Wizards guard John Wall may return to the court when play resumes. Begley does note though that both Wall and the Wizards have said that he will not return in 2019-20.

Wall, who has not played since Dec. 2018, recently offered a bold statement about his health. The five-time All-Star would provide an immediate jolt to Washington, who went 24-40 this season in his absence.

Jumping straight into a high-intensity play-in tournament (which is what it sounds like could happen for the Wizards) is a different story entirely though. Still, it can’t hurt for the competition to be prepared for anything.