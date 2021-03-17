Report: Juwan Howard likely to attract NBA interest

Juwan Howard’s major success at Michigan is once again attracting the interest of NBA teams.

According to Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN, NBA executives expect Howard to be in “high demand” this offseason after leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular season title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Basketball insiders have been very impressed with his in-game execution, preparation, discipline, and ability to get the best out of his players.

It is not a guarantee that Howard would listen to the interest. Michigan is his alma mater and he clearly loves the job. Plus, he has the top-ranked recruiting class in the country poised to come in next season. He went out of his way to shoot down NBA rumors last offseason when his name was linked to openings at that point.

Howard has NBA coaching experience, having spent six seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat. He’s proven he can excel as a head coach. It’s obvious that the NBA would be interested. The question now is whether anyone can make Howard an offer that he simply can’t pass up.