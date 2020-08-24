Juwan Howard says he is not listening to NBA interest

The NBA may be interested in calling Juwan Howard, but the Michigan coach says he won’t be listening.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Howard was attracting interest from NBA teams searching for coaches. This made sense, as Howard was linked to NBA vacancies before taking the Michigan job last year.

Howard moved quickly to quiet that talk. He released a statement via social media shortly after the report surfaced saying that he has no interest in an NBA job and won’t listen to any overtures.

This may be an effort to calm down anxious recruits, if nothing else. The Wolverines have the sixth-ranked class for 2021, according to Rivals. Howard leaving, or even being rumored to leave, could impact that.

Things could change quickly if Howard gets a huge offer from an NBA team that intrigues him. That said, his appointment meant a lot to everyone at Michigan. This could be an instance where the statement means what it says.