Karl-Anthony Towns shares cryptic photo amid reports about his injury return

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Tuesday that Karl-Anthony Towns underwent surgery knee surgery, and the belief is that the All-Star center is going to try to return in time for the playoffs. Some are interpreting one of his latest social media posts as confirmation of that.

Towns underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Timberwolves say he will be re-evaluated in four weeks, which is near the end of the regular season. The first round of the playoffs begins on April 20.

On Wednesday, Towns shared a photo on his Instagram story that showed a character from the popular Japanese anime “Dragon Ball Z” in a healing chamber.

KAT is healing up 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/NfGoSWsLrB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 13, 2024

It appears Towns stole a page right from LeBron James’ book. LeBron shared a very similar image last season ahead of his return from a foot injury.

Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. He was limited to just 29 games last year because of a calf injury.

The Timberwolves entered Wednesday with a record of 45-21 and only a half-game out of first place in the Western Conference. They have championship aspirations this year, so you can understand why Towns would be motivated to return for the postseason. However, the last thing Minnesota wants to do is have Towns rush back and suffer an another injury. That four-week evaluation should paint a much clearer picture.