Kawhi Leonard denies role in Chris Paul’s Clippers exit

When Chris Paul inked a 1-year, $3.63 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers before the 2025-26 NBA season, it felt like a nostalgic homecoming for one of the greatest point guards to ever play in the league. Several months later, Paul and the Clippers had an ugly breakup that continues to leave fans wondering why the reunion ended so abruptly.

Paul reportedly was not on the same page with assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy and head coach Tyronn Lue, particularly about the team’s usage of superstar forward Kawhi Leonard during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 29, and that disagreement sparked the beginning of the end of the “Point God’s” second tenure with the franchise.

In 16 games during his return to Los Angeles, the 40-year-old Paul averaged just 2.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting only 32.1% from the field.

On Sunday, Leonard tried to set the record straight that he did not have any role in the Clippers’ split with Paul.

“Surprised at it,” the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player said, via Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

“He’s always been a willing teammate when I’ve spoke to him. Only thing I could talk about is our conversations. And they’ve always been positive and team-forward. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know what was going on.”

Paul has already announced that he will retire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but it remains to be seen whether he will suit up for another team. Otherwise, basketball fans may have already witnessed the last of Paul in an NBA game.