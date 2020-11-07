Kawhi Leonard sent gift to big Laker fan Snoop Dogg

Kawhi Leonard is extending an olive branch to Snoop Dogg in the form of some free swag.

The LA Clippers star Leonard sent the famous rapper several pairs of New Balance shoes this week. Snoop is a big supporter of the Los Angeles Lakers and clowned Clipper fans Marcellus Wiley and “Clipper Darrell” over the gift from Leonard. Here is the video (but beware of the foul language):

Snoop is one of the most vocal supporters of the rival Lakers, who surpassed the Clippers to win the NBA championship this year. That makes the gift from Leonard a fairly unexpected development.

That said, Leonard has hooked up other members of the Lakers camp with free New Balance gear before, so perhaps this isn’t entirely surprising.