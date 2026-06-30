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Kawhi Leonard has been traded by the Clippers

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Kawhi Leonard holds a ball
Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are moving on from Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers are trading Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a package headlined by Brandon Ingram, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The deal would also include two first-round picks and Gradey Dick.

Charania added that Leonard views the trade as “an opportunity to retire in Toronto.”

Trade rumors surrounding Leonard had ramped up over the past few days as the forward heads into the final year of his contract. The Clippers were going to have to make a decision on whether to trade him or get him to commit long-term, and the former appears to have won out. The Raptors emerged as a likely landing spot very quickly.

It is no coincidence that Leonard is heading to Toronto, one of his two former teams and one of the few places he would accept an extension with. He won an NBA title there in 2019 and did consider re-signing there before ultimately moving to the Clippers.

Leonard turned 35 on Monday. When he plays, he remains a force, as he averaged 27.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Clippers in 65 games last season.

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