Kawhi Leonard has been traded by the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are moving on from Kawhi Leonard .

The Clippers are trading Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a package headlined by Brandon Ingram , according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The deal would also include two first-round picks and Gradey Dick .

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/VovqGw5qS6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

Charania added that Leonard views the trade as “an opportunity to retire in Toronto.”

Shams:



"I'm told Kawhi Leonard views this as an opportunity to retire in Toronto" pic.twitter.com/rHu8SkaWlH — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 30, 2026

Trade rumors surrounding Leonard had ramped up over the past few days as the forward heads into the final year of his contract. The Clippers were going to have to make a decision on whether to trade him or get him to commit long-term, and the former appears to have won out. The Raptors emerged as a likely landing spot very quickly.

It is no coincidence that Leonard is heading to Toronto, one of his two former teams and one of the few places he would accept an extension with. He won an NBA title there in 2019 and did consider re-signing there before ultimately moving to the Clippers.

Leonard turned 35 on Monday. When he plays, he remains a force, as he averaged 27.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Clippers in 65 games last season.