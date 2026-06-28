Clippers have talked Kawhi Leonard trade with 1 team

The Los Angeles Clippers are at least listening to one team when it comes to a potential Kawhi Leonard trade.

The Clippers and Toronto Raptors have held “real” talks about a Leonard trade, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. RJ Barrett is among the players discussed to head to the Clippers, though the Raptors would prefer to include Brandon Ingram instead.

In discussions with the Clippers, sources say Toronto has expressed a preference in dealing Brandon Ingram to Los Angeles, as opposed to RJ Barrett.



Our story from Thursday, first revealing this possible reunion between the Raptors and Kawhi Leonard: https://t.co/3cXkUpMI6X https://t.co/TYzPyik4sB — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 28, 2026

The Clippers would prefer to keep Leonard, but it is believed they would try to trade him instead of keeping him on an expiring contract if no contract extension is agreed to. Leonard is set to be very picky about his landing spots, but the Raptors are believed to be one of the teams he would consider an extension with.

Leonard won an NBA title with the Raptors in 2019 and knows he can be comfortable there. Toronto is trying to solidify itself as a contender coming off a 46-36 season, and adding a legitimate star is one way to do that. It would come at a steep cost if they have to include Barrett in the deal, however.

Leonard turns 35 on Monday. When he plays, he remains a force, as he averaged 27.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Clippers in 65 games last season.