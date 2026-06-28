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Clippers have talked Kawhi Leonard trade with 1 team

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Kawhi Leonard holds a ball
Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are at least listening to one team when it comes to a potential Kawhi Leonard trade.

The Clippers and Toronto Raptors have held “real” talks about a Leonard trade, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. RJ Barrett is among the players discussed to head to the Clippers, though the Raptors would prefer to include Brandon Ingram instead.

The Clippers would prefer to keep Leonard, but it is believed they would try to trade him instead of keeping him on an expiring contract if no contract extension is agreed to. Leonard is set to be very picky about his landing spots, but the Raptors are believed to be one of the teams he would consider an extension with.

Leonard won an NBA title with the Raptors in 2019 and knows he can be comfortable there. Toronto is trying to solidify itself as a contender coming off a 46-36 season, and adding a legitimate star is one way to do that. It would come at a steep cost if they have to include Barrett in the deal, however.

Leonard turns 35 on Monday. When he plays, he remains a force, as he averaged 27.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Clippers in 65 games last season.

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