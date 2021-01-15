Kelly Oubre claims ex-girlfriend tried to extort him for $3 million

Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, claiming the woman tried to extort him out of millions of dollars.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Oubre says his ex-girlriend Makena LeDuff contacted him on Jan. 11 and demanded a huge sum of money. LeDuff allegedly said that if Oubre didn’t give her $3 million by the end of the week she would launch a smear campaign against him.

The lawsuit states that LeDuff threatened to go public with false claims that Oubre was involved in “criminal conduct.” Oubre’s legal team says the allegations were “crafted to cause maximum and irreparable harm to Kelly, his reputation, and his career.”

This is actually the second lawsuit Oubre filed against LeDuff. He said in court documents back in 2019 that she stole his two dogs, slashed his tires and refused to leave the house he was renting in Beverly Hills after the two broke up. Oubre said in the most recent lawsuit that he still has not gotten his dogs back. The 25-year-old also claims LeDuff threatened him with a social media post in 2019 in which she was brandishing a rifle.

“Makena posted a photo on her Instagram account, where she intimated that she would take physical action against Kelly, Kelly’s friends, or anyone else that tried to enter the house to help Kelly to retrieve his things,” the lawsuit reads.

You can see a screenshot of the Instagram post here.

Oubre is asking the judge to force LeDuff to pay for property she allegedly damaged and give him back his dogs.

Oubre is averaging 11.1 points per game with Golden State this year. He already brought us one of the best troll moments of the season.