Video: Kelly Oubre trolls Kings by blowing kiss after 3-pointer

January 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kelly Oubre finally broke out of his shooting slump on Monday night, and he made sure to rub it in the Kings’ faces.

Oubre entered Monday’s Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings game 2/30 on threes for the season. But he made four three-pointers in the game and decided to let the Kings know about it.

After making his third three of the game, Oubre blew a kiss to the Kings’ bench.

Oubre got off to an absolutely hideous start to his Warriors career. Finally breaking out must have made him feel pretty confident.

That’s a great sign for the Warriors, who desperately needed the contributions from him.

