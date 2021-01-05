Video: Kelly Oubre trolls Kings by blowing kiss after 3-pointer

Kelly Oubre finally broke out of his shooting slump on Monday night, and he made sure to rub it in the Kings’ faces.

Oubre entered Monday’s Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings game 2/30 on threes for the season. But he made four three-pointers in the game and decided to let the Kings know about it.

After making his third three of the game, Oubre blew a kiss to the Kings’ bench.

Oubre blowing kisses to the Kings' bench after draining a three pic.twitter.com/eGlX3EyHMw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2021

Oubre got off to an absolutely hideous start to his Warriors career. Finally breaking out must have made him feel pretty confident.

That’s a great sign for the Warriors, who desperately needed the contributions from him.